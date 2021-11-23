After learning of Princess Diana’s father’s death, Prince Harry responded with an innocent question.

After learning that Princess Diana’s father had died, Prince Harry responded with an innocent question.

John and Frances Spencer had four children, Princess Diana being the fourth.

Diana grew up on her father’s Althorp estate with her father until she married Prince Charles in 1981, when her parents divorced in 1969.

Diana’s father, John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer, died eleven years after she married the future king.

While on vacation with Charles and their two sons, the Princess of Wales learned of the news, and when a young Prince Harry learned of it, he had only one question.

After learning of his grandfather’s death, the future Duke of Sussex enquired as follows.

Diana comes from a noble family.

Before Edward John Spencer became an earl and inherited Althorp, he served as an equerry to King George VI in 1950 and to Queen Elizabeth II for two years in 1952. The Spencer family also lived at the Park House on the Sandringham Estate before Edward John Spencer became an earl and inherited Althorp.

The princess’s father had a stroke and spent eight months in the hospital in 1978.

In 1992, he was admitted to a hospital for pneumonia treatment.

He was expected to recover from that as well, but his health deteriorated during his hospital stay, and he died of a heart attack on March 29, 1992.

He had died at the age of 68 years.

When Diana learned of her father’s death, the Prince and Princess of Wales were on a ski trip in Lech, Austria, with Princes William and Harry. She had been calling the hospital every day to check on him and was told he was doing well.

However, three days into her journey, the princess received word that he had died of a heart attack.

The Express reported that when Diana received the news, she “remained behind the closed shutters with Charles for hours,” according to royal journalist Angela Levin, author of Harry: Conversations with the Prince.

Although it’s debatable how much comfort he was able to provide her at this point in their marriage.”

Prince Charles then had to break the news to his sons, who were “extremely fond of their grandfather,” according to Levin. After he sat them down and told them what had happened, there was “some minutes of silence [before]Harry asked: ‘Does this mean…’

