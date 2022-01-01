A woman says her “life has changed” since learning the “correct” way to put on a dressing gown.

A woman says her “life has changed” since she learned the “correct” way to put on a dressing gown.

This little-known trick could be game-changing if you wear a dressing gown on a regular basis.

Emma, a TikToker who goes by the handle @emmaflicc_, recently discovered how to put on a dressing gown in the “correct” way.

Emma said in her 40-second video, “I feel like I’ve spent the last 28 and a half years of my life in some kind of f***ed up simulation because I was watching a video of this guy talking about how if you wrap your dressing gown like this, you’ve actually been doing it wrong.”

Emma then demonstrates how to tie a dressing gown in the manner that most of us would, with the belt going all the way around the loops and then tied at the front.

“I can’t think of another way to tie it,” she continued, but noted that this method always causes the belt to loosen and the dressing gown to come undone.

This is where the ruse comes into play.

“Instead, put it in the front, wrap it, and tie it this way,” he advised, “and let me tell you, this has changed my life.”

“Do you know of any other life hacks I’m overlooking?”

Emma’s video has over 244,000 views and 20,000 likes, making it a viral sensation.

“Why do stores display them with the tie wrapped around them then?? They could be saving us all if they displayed it properly!” a fan of the trick wrote.

“I just discovered this a few weeks ago, and wow, why haven’t we been doing this for a long time?” someone else wondered.

Another was so taken aback that he couldn’t help but call the tip a “Game Changer!!!”

