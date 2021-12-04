After leaving a negative review on the internet, a woman and her granddaughter were ejected from the hotel.

After leaving a negative review on the internet, a woman and her granddaughter were thrown out of the hotel.

A Georgia hotel has made the news for ejecting a guest who had written a negative review while staying for three nights.

Susan Leger, 63, logged onto Hotels.com during her first night at the Baymont Inn and Suites in Helen, Georgia, according to The National Post.

She and her 6-year-old granddaughter were asked to leave not long after.

Leger told reporters that she was relaxing in her hotel room in her pajamas when she got an email from Hotels.com asking her to write a review about her stay at the Baymont.

She complied, giving the restaurant three out of five stars.

“What went wrong?” the website asked. “Rundown,” Leger replied.

The pool is closed.

The hotel manager, Danny Vyas, called Leger at 8:40 p.m. to angrily demand that she leave.

“This guy is ranting at me on my phone, and he said he’s kicking me out,” Leger told 11Alive, a local NBC News affiliate.

“He’s called the cops, and I’m out of here.”

‘Bam, bam, bam!’ I hear next.

The Helen Police Department was dispatched to ensure that Leger left as requested by the hotel manager.

They assured Leger that it was perfectly legal for Vyas to evict a guest in this situation, but Leger was surprised that they actually did so.

“They can truly kick me out of a hotel in the middle of the night for giving a three and five star review?” she asked, and he replied, “Yes, ma’am.”

‘It’s legal.’

“It’s absolutely terrifying.”

According to a police report obtained by reporters, Leger and her granddaughter were removed from the Baymont because “Leger had given the motel a bad review,” but the officers reportedly assisted her in finding a room at another nearby hotel.

She stayed at the Fairfield Hotel, though it’s unclear whether she left a review.

Now, on top of everything else, Leger is enraged that she is being denied a refund for her Baymont stay.

She claimed she asked for a refund through Hotels.com and received the following response: “Unfortunately, we were unable to contact the property and will need to abide by the…

