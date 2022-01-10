After leaving ‘Impractical Jokers’ amid Bessy Gatto’s divorce, Joe Gatto announces a comedy tour.

Back to work, then.

After announcing his departure from Impractical Jokers and his divorce from wife Bessy Gatto, Joe Gatto is continuing his comedy tour.

“I obviously had no idea what life would look like at this moment when I committed to my upcoming series of shows starting in the Midwest this week,” Joe, 45, captioned an Instagram post on Monday, January 10.

“Regardless, we could all use some laughter and kindness right now, so I’ll keep all of my appointments.”

The comedian said he was “excited to share some laughs” with his fans while sharing information about his upcoming tour, which will run from January to May.

Joe’s decision to continue doing live shows comes after his departure from the hit TruTV show.

“I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers,” he wrote on Instagram on December 31. “Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below,” he wrote.

“I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise with my friends, and I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

I must, however, take a break due to some personal issues.

Bessy and I have mutually agreed to part ways amicably, so I must now concentrate on being the best father and coparent to our two amazing children.”

The New York native, who recently divorced his estranged wife, 39, after an eight-year marriage, also spoke about his friendship with co-stars James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano.

“My relationships with Murr, Q, and Sal have been the most important in my life, aside from my family.”

“I’m sure they’ll keep making the world laugh,” Joe added at the time.

“And, while you may only see the four of us, this show is only possible thanks to the dedication of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes.”

I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to work with each of them.”

After calling, Bessy gave her followers an update on her relationship with her ex-husband, with whom she has a 6-year-old daughter Milana and a 4-year-old son Remo.

