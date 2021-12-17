After leaving ‘Sex and the City,’ Kim Cattrall reacts subtly to Samantha Jones’ ‘And Just Like That’ storyline.

While Kim Cattrall isn’t speaking directly about HBO’s And Just Like That, she is enjoying some of the online commentary about Samantha Jones’ absence from the Sex and the City reboot.

Sarah Jessica Parker plays Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon plays Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis plays Charlotte York in the And Just Like That series.

The series does, however, address her absence almost immediately in the first episode, “Hello, It’s Me,” which debuted last Thursday on Netflix.

Samantha and Carrie had a falling out on the show after Carrie fired her from her job as a publicist for her book career.

Samantha is said to have moved to London and has not communicated with the other women since the incident.

Cattrall hasn’t said whether she watched the show, but she seems to be enjoying some of the show’s reactionary tweets.

Since the Thursday premiere, Cattrall has liked three messages.

One fan joked, “Kim Cattrall didn’t return to SATC because her scatting career is finally taking off.”

“And then, all of a sudden, I’m only interested in seeing @KimCattrall in anything.”

Another person added, “This is a Kim appreciation tweet.”

After the release of Sex and the City 2 in 2010, Cattrall stated categorically that she has no plans to return to the franchise.

During an interview on ITV’s Piers Morgan’s Life Stories in 2017, Cattrall discussed her relationship with her SATC co-stars.

Cattrall said at the time, “We’ve never been friends.”

“We’ve been colleagues, which is a healthy place to be in some ways because you can draw a clear line between your professional and personal lives and relationships.”

