After leaving the SATC reboot for a Hulu show in a cast feud, Kim Cattrall looks unrecognizable in the How I Met Your Father trailer.

Instead of reprising her role as Samantha Jones in the Sex and the City revival, the 65-year-old is gearing up for the premiere of her How I Met Your Mother spinoff series.

From 2005 to 2014, HIMYF aired nine seasons and is now returning as a spinoff, told through the eyes of a new character named Sophie.

The main character will tell her children the story of how she met their father, just like in the original show.

The episodes will take place in 2022, and Sophie and her friends will be navigating dating and everyday life.

While Hilary Duff plays Sophie’s younger self, Kim plays her older self, and she first appeared in the trailer to tell the story of how she met her children’s father.

Kim sat on a couch, her hands clasped in her lap, wearing a half-zip sweater and a light coat over her shoulders as she told the story.

“This is the story of how I met your father,” she said, her short blonde hair parted in the middle.

Living in the year 2022 was a challenge.

“There was always someone else you could be with or somewhere else you could be.”

Kim chose not to join co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon for the revival despite spending so much time as Samantha on the show and in the two films.

Casey Bloys, HBO Max’s chief content officer, explained why the character will be absent from the reboot.

He confirmed that the show’s executives thought it was unrealistic to expect all four original members to remain best friends 17 years after the original show ended.

“They aren’t implying that these characters are reliving their thirties.

It’s primarily a story about women in their fifties, and they’re dealing with issues that people in their fifties face.”

“People come into your life, and people leave,” Casey continued.

Friendships ebb and flow, and new ones emerge.

Bloys continued, “So I think it’s all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life.”

“They’re attempting to tell an authentic story about a woman in her fifties living in New York.”

So it should all feel natural, and the friends you have at 30 may not be the same friends you have at 50.”

Kim isn’t the only member of the SATC who has had rumors of feuds with her co-stars for years.

