After leaving the ‘Sex and the City’ franchise, Kim Cattrall reacts subtly to the premiere of ‘And Just Like That.’

While Kim Cattrall isn’t directly commenting on the new Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, the 65-year-old actress, who played Samantha Jones in the original series, is enjoying some of the online commentary about her beloved character’s absence.

Samantha is noticeably absent from Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis’ Charlotte York in the new HBO Max reboot.

In the premiere episode, “Hello It’s Me,” which aired last Thursday, the series addresses her absence almost immediately.

Samantha and Carrie had a falling out on the show after Carrie fired her from her job as a publicist for her book career.

Samantha is said to have moved to London and has not communicated with the other women since the incident.

Cattrall hasn’t said whether she watched the show, but she seems to be enjoying some of the show’s reactionary tweets.

Since the Thursday premiere, Cattrall has liked three funny tweets.

With a red heart emoji, one fan joked, “Kim Cattrall didn’t return to SATC because her scatting career is finally taking off.”

Because her scatting career is finally taking off, Kim Cattrall did not return to SATC.

“And then all of a sudden, I’m only interested in watching anything @KimCattrall is in.”

Another person added, “This is a Kim appreciation tweet.”

And then, all of a sudden, I’m only interested in watching anything @KimCattrall is in.

This is a thank-you tweet from Kim. pic.twitter.comhJ80BFLLwQ

“And then there was that…I want to rewatch the 2014 HBO Canada prestige Toronto-set dramedy Sensitive Skin starring Kim Cattrall,” one fan commented.

And now I want to rewatch Sensitive Skin, a 2014 HBO Canada prestige Toronto-set dramedy starring Kim Cattrall.

Cattrall has stated that she has no plans to return to the franchise after the release of Sex and the City 2 in 2010.

During an interview on ITV’s Piers Morgan’s Life Stories in 2017, Cattrall discussed her friendship with her SATC co-stars.

Cattrall claimed at the time, “We’ve never been friends.”

“We’ve been colleagues, and in some ways, that’s a good place to be because you can draw a clear line between your professional and personal lives.”

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

Kim Cattrall Subtly Reacts to the ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere After Exiting the ‘Sex and the City’ Franchise

Kim Cattrall didn’t return to SATC because her scatting career is finally taking off ❤️ — Alex Jae (@alexjae1) December 10, 2021

And just like that… I find myself only wanting to watch anything @KimCattrall is in. This is a Kim appreciation tweet. pic.twitter.com/hJ80BFLLwQ — Jenny Dreasler (@JennyDreaslerTV) December 9, 2021

And just like that…I want to rewatch the 2014 HBO Canada prestige Toronto-set dramedy Sensitive Skin starring Kim Cattrall — gianni (@Giannit) December 9, 2021