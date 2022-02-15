After less than two years together, Simone Biles has proposed to boyfriend Jonathan Owens: ‘The Easiest Yes’

Simone Biles and boyfriend Jonathan Owens are engaged less than two years after announcing their relationship to the world.

The Olympian, 24, captioned her Instagram reveal on Tuesday, February 15, “THE EASIEST YES,” sharing a series of photos from the moment Owens, 26, got down on one knee.

“I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you; you’re everything I’ve ever wanted in a partner! Let’s get married, FIANCÉ @jowens_3!”

“Ready for forever with you,” the Houston Texans athlete wrote in the comments, before going on to share the same engagement photos in an Instagram post of his own, gushing over his soon-to-be wife.

Owens wrote on Facebook, “Woke up this morning with a fiancée.”

“I appreciate my dawg @don_julio314 for helping me set everything up, she had no idea what was going to happen @zofrost you went crazy on this one bro really made the night special.”

Well-wishes poured in for the happy couple on social media, with fellow Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin commenting, “SOOOOOO FREAKING HAPPY,” and a slew of red heart emojis.

Sasha Farber, Biles’ former Dancing With the Stars partner, added, “Omggggggggg congratulations.”

After weeks of dating rumors, the Ohio native and the football player confirmed their relationship in August 2020.

Biles was competing in the Tokyo Olympics when they celebrated their first anniversary in 2021.

Owens was still his then-girlfriend’s No. 1 despite her experience at the summer tournament not going as planned due to a case of the “twisties” and a difficult mental health battle.

After Biles withdrew from the competition in July 2021, he gushed on Instagram, “Imma ride with you through whatever baby.”

“Your strength and courage are unmatched, and you continue to inspire me every day SB You’re always going to be my champ baby, and don’t ever forget that, I love you so much, and I can’t wait to see that beautiful smile again when you come home.”

“You know I’m always here for you, baby,” says the narrator.

Throughout Owens’ NFL career, the author has been equally supportive, cheering him on after he made a game-changing interception against the Los Angeles Chargers in December 2021.

She exclaimed, “LFG!!!!!!! (hashtag)36.”

