After liking a post about how short men have more sex, Tom Holland sends his fans into a frenzy.

After liking a post about how short men have more sex, Tom Holland’s fans go crazy.

Tom Holland sparked outrage on social media after liking an Instagram post claiming that short men have more sex than taller men.

Tom Holland is out there on the internet having the time of his life.

After liking a post about sex by the publication Lad Bible on Instagram, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star, 25, has gotten a lot of attention from his fans.

The article, which was published on Thursday, Dec.

“According to science, short men have more sex,” the tag read alongside an image of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito from the 1988 film Twins.

Holland’s fans swung into action in the comments section after the hilarious Instagram like was captured and shared by the Instagram page CommentsByCelebs.

One fan said, “I feel like Tom forgets he’s famous.”

“TOM SAID YUP THATS ME!!!,” someone else added.

“We love you, our short king,” wrote a third.

Holland, who is 5-foot-8, and his height were rarely discussed until it was revealed this summer that he began dating his Spider-Man co-star, Zendaya, who is two inches taller than him.

Since then, it’s become such a hot topic that the couple had to address their height disparity on the Graham Norton Show earlier this month, and how it affected a scene in the latest Spider-Man film.

On the show, the couple discussed a scene in which they landed on a bridge, but Zendaya’s feet would land first due to her 5-foot-10 height.

Tom clarified, “So Zendaya would land.”

“And because I’m a superhero, I have to look cool.”

And then I’d land, and my feet would swing out from under me, and she’d catch me.”

Holland has previously spoken openly about his insecurities about his shorter stature, revealing a unique trick he used to appear taller in photos in an interview with GQ.

“On red carpets, I’d do this thing where I’d stand closer to the photographers than the people behind me [to appear taller],” he explained, before adding that he “cannot do anything about my height.”

We’re relieved to see he’s found a witty silver lining since then!

Tom Holland Sends Fans Into a Frenzy After Liking a Post About How Short Men Have More Sex

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs)