After lip fillers and Botox, fans of Teen Mom say Chelsea Houska is unrecognizable and needs to stop’messing with her face.’

After lip fillers and Botox, Teen Mom fans say Chelsea Houska looks unrecognizable and needs to stop’messing with her face.’

Chelsea Houska, a franchise alum, has been pleading with fans to stop “messing with her face” after she appeared unrecognizable in a new photo.

The former reality star has been accused of using botox and lip fillers to improve her appearance on numerous occasions.

Chelsea, 30, was slammed once more by critics after she posted a selfie on Instagram Stories with her hair in thick double braids.

Her pre-bed hairstyle, which included headbands and clips to keep her long dark locks out of her face, was captured on camera.

Her makeup was still on from the previous day, and she smiled sleepily at the camera while making a piece sign with her fingers.

She was in the living room of her South Dakota farmhouse, wearing a dark colored hoodie.

“See you in the morning,” Chelsea captioned the photo.

“Chelsea really needs to stop messing with her face,” one Reddit user wrote.

In the comments, a slew of others agreed, questioning her appearance in the post.

“Came to comment on this, what is she thinking?” wrote one person.

“She looks terrible,” one person said bluntly.

“This can’t be real,” a third user said, prompting someone to respond, “It isn’t.”

Spray tan, lip fillers, and botox are on the menu.”

Fans of the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant alum missed her more “natural” look, which sparked more backlash.

“She was stunning! Why Chelsea?”

“What’s the matter with her face?”

“Stop teasing your pretty face girl!!!”

Earlier this month, during a makeup tutorial she held on the platform, Chelsea’s “lip fillers” were the topic of discussion.

In a series of videos, the MTV alum showed how to apply eyelash extensions.

Viewers, on the other hand, were distracted by her “unrecognizable” facial features, and expressed their displeasure in the comments section.

“I’m not trying to be rude, but the fillers have drastically altered her appearance,” one person said.

I wish she’d realize how pointless this is.”

“Her fillers are making her face look longer and bringing the focus down to her mouth area, which is too wide now due to the fillers,” one user wrote.

Chelsea’s appearance drew similar criticism from fans last month after she shared a photo of herself on Instagram.

The photo was first shared on the mother of four’s Instagram Story, along with a link to a piece of clothing she was modeling for fans.

It made its way to Reddit, where the original poster wondered aloud, “When did Chelsea suddenly age 15 years?”

“Ya she is,” said another.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.