After listing with Ryan Serhant, Bethenny Frankel relists her New York “Million Dollar Listing” with a new agent.

Bethenny Frankel of The Real Housewives of New York City pulled her multimillion-dollar apartment off the market after several months and relisted it with a new agent.

She previously gave the listing to Ryan Serhant of Million Dollar Listing New York, which was controversial because Frankel and Serhant’s co-star Fredrik Eklund co-starred in a Bravo one-season show together.

However, the apartment was never sold.

Noble Black, a Douglas Elliman agent, landed Frankel’s listing.

Elliman employs a few Million Dollar Listing agents, including Michael Lorber from season one of Million Dollar Listing New York.

Howard Lorber, Lorber’s father, is the company’s executive chairman.

Black used Instagram to promote the listing.

He announced in a post, “New listing.”

“Thrilled to announce that the Noble Black Team has listed @BethennyFrankel’s extraordinary 4,000 sq ft full floor loft in SoHo!”

With Serhant, Frankel originally listed the property for (dollar)6,995,000.

When she re-listed with Black, she reduced the price slightly.

The 4,000 square foot home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms and is currently listed for (dollar)6,950,000.

The house is now “permanently off the market” according to Serhant.

Eklund has relocated to Los Angeles, California, to work with Douglas Elliman.

While doing press for Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, he became a little shady about the listing.

“Well, did he sell it?” he asked ET, adding, “This is my way of throwing shade, applying Chapstick, and lowering my glasses.”

I’m stumped.

I’m just thrilled to be here with you, calling in from Bel Air, and talking about other things.”

He went on to say, “I’ll always admire [Frankel].”

“I get the impression she’s — well, she’s not going to agree with me.”

We’re not friends, she said at the end, because we don’t hang out.

I just feel like it was something we tried — god, we tried! — not only with the show but also with this very real business venture.

And we were planning to buy all of these apartments and renovate them together, but things went wrong.

It quickly deteriorated and was extremely draining.

And I’ve already stated that I don’t want to do it again.”

