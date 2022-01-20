After looking ‘gorgeous’ in an unfiltered photo, Kim Kardashian glows in a NUDE see-through corset dress for a new fragrance ad.

After looking ‘gorgeous’ in an unfiltered photo, Kim Kardashian shines in a NUDE see-through corset dress for a new fragrance ad.

After posing for a photo with no makeup or filters while celebrating a friend’s birthday, KIM Kardashian stunned in her latest fragrance ad, modeling a nude see-through corset dress.

The 41-year-old wore a casual outfit to her friend’s birthday party.

Kim has been concentrating on her KKW Fragrance beauty line in preparation for the launch of her new fragrance next week.

To promote the launch, the reality star took to social media to share an ad campaign of herself wearing the body-hugging ensemble.

In the number, Kim flaunted her curves against a black backdrop with leaves dangling from the ceiling.

For the photo, she wore her long dark hair straight down her back with a full face of glam.

She also included a few other photos in the slide deck, including one of her wearing the look from head to toe and holding a bottle of the fragrance.

In other photos, the fashion mogul looked stunning in similar outfits, including a long black pin straight corset dress and a strapless white corset with matching biker-style shorts.

“Coming Soon: Jeff Leatham II by @KKWFragrance,” she wrote in the caption.

I’m ecstatic to share the second installment of my collaboration with @jeffleatham.

Valentine’s Day is celebrated with a decadent twist in our three newest scents.

From exotic, romantic blooms to warm, sugared confections, you can expect a diverse range of scent notes.

I’m so excited for you to try these new scents!

“On Wednesday, January 26th, 2022, at 12 p.m. PT, exclusively on KKWFRAGRANCECOM,” says the press release.

Kim appeared in the ad lying on her side with flowers strewn all over her body and around her, according to her company’s official Instagram page.

Jeff Leatham, her partner, was kneeling behind her, placing a white flower on her shoulder.

Kim and Jeff teased their upcoming collaboration in the caption, writing: “Coming Soon: Jeff Leatham II by KKW Fragrance collection.”

“Our three newest fragrances are inspired by Valentine’s Day, but with a decadent twist…

Prepare to be wowed by something lavish, decadent, and completely unexpected.”

Jeff expressed his excitement in the comments section, writing, “SO excited for everyone to experience our second collection!”

The reality star’s fans showered him with praise in the comments section.

With several heart-eye emojis, one commenter gushed: “Omggggggg.”

“Gorgeous! So exciting,” one person said.

The page also shared a photo of the actress wearing a similar outfit to promote her fragrance line a few days earlier.

Kim went for a more futuristic look, wearing a form-fitting gleaming corset with silver bottoms and silver heels.

The TV star is caught in the act…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.