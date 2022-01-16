After losing all of my TEETH, I’ve become the world’s largest catfish – now meet my bloke (who also wears dentures).

After losing all of my TEETH, I’m the world’s biggest catfish – now meet my bloke (who also wears dentures).

Thanks to her incredible “Catfish” transformation videos, TIKTOK STAR Alicia, 36, also known as “Princess Glitter Head,” has amassed a whopping 2.7 million followers on social media.

Alicia posts videos captioning her ultimate makeover with the hashtags “With Or Without Teeth” and “Transformer Prime,” and she regularly responds to trolls who accuse her of being a “witch.”

Now she’s here to show off her new beau, who, believe it or not, also wears dentures.

Alicia bravely disclosed in May that she had severe tooth decay during her pregnancy and now wears dentures as a result.

“I don’t think I ate properly,” Alicia said, recalling her pregnancy 15 years ago.

I wasn’t in the best of health.

“As a result, the baby had to strip things out of my body that I didn’t realize I didn’t have… primarily calcium from [my]teeth.”

The mum said her teeth became hollow and brittle on the inside during pregnancy because she was “genetically predisposed to extreme calcium loss.”

Now that Alicia has a new boyfriend, she’s taken to TikTok to brag about him.

Alicia is now dating Josh, and the two recently went to the dentist to get crowns for him and her.

Most couples get his and hers trainers or hoodies, but this couple takes a different approach.

“I am 2 weeks post after 12 new mini implants were placed,” Alicia wrote alongside a video of her old dentures being removed.

“Total of 22 snapped into temporary bridgeremoved for roundhouse final impressions bridge.”

Then she had porcelain ‘teeth’ implanted, which are her permanent ‘teeth.’

Another of Alicia’s videos shows her new boyfriend Josh sitting in the dentist chair, fresh from having his teeth cleaned.

Josh smiled at the camera, clearly pleased with his new gnashers.

“Josh had his old crowns replaced and the decay beneath them cleaned out,” Alicia explained.

“1 mini on top, and he finished his porcelain crowns on top today!”

“They look amazing… Look how handsome,” Alicia said, admiring Josh’s new teeth.

“His is porcelain, mine is acrylic,” she says.

Many TikTok users expressed their admiration for the couple’s new teeth in the comments section.

“They look incredible on both of you,” someone said.

“They look great on you both,” a third added.

“Congratulations!”

“I love you guys,” a third person said.

You gave me the courage to finish mine.”

Meanwhile, my friends refer to me as a proud catfish…

