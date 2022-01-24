After losing custody of her children, Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis shares a rare video of Kensie, 7, and Saint, 6, feeding a puppy.

After losing custody of her children, Kathryn Dennis of Southern Charm shares a rare video of Kensie, 7, and Saint, 6, feeding a puppy.

Kathryn Dennis of SOUTHERN Charm shared a rare video of her children Kensie, 7, and Saint, 6, feeding a puppy together after the reality star had lost custody of them.

Kathryn, 30, documented her trip to a bakery in a series of Instagram Stories.

The star of Southern Charm had brought a heart-shaped treat for her pet dog, “Baba.”

“He literally growled at me like I’d never heard before,” she said.

“And for this video, I attempted to obtain that cookie for him.”

“Thank you very much.”

Kensie entered and burst out laughing.

“Talk to you later,” Kathryn said as Saint and Kensie were saying their goodbyes to the camera.

“Like and subscribe,” Kensie added.

The Bravo star took the kids to Monster Jam, a monster truck racing show, in January.

The TV personality posted two selfies on Instagram, both of which featured them wearing huge headphones.

While the two were smiling, she leaned in close and flaunted her laid-back style.

Kathryn wore no makeup and wore her brunette hair in loose waves past her shoulders.

“Monster jam fam,” Kathryn wrote alongside the photos.

In addition to Kensie and Saint, Thomas Ravenel, 59, has a son with ex Heather Mascoe, Jonathan Jackson.

Kathryn had slammed the “family court system” in August 2021.

After Thomas was given full custody, the TV personality described the ordeal as “exhausting.”

“It’s exhausting to constantly defend yourself against someone who is attempting to change reality – it can even make you question what you know happened, or what is true,” she said at the time.

“It can be exhausting to live two lives: one for your children and the rest of the world (where everything is fine), and another where you are beaten down by the family court system.

“We see you, and we’re here to support you.”

“You’re not by yourself.”

Katheryn had previously lost custody of her children, according to the Sun.

Every other weekend, she is given supervised visitation.

Kathryn was unable to spend Thanksgiving with her children in November of 2021 due to a scheduling conflict.

Thomas took to social media to post a video of Kensie and Saint on their way to Waffle House.

While Thomas asked them a series of questions about the holiday’s meaning, Kensie sipped orange juice.

“Happy Thanksgiving,” the little family wished their fans.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

[…]

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.