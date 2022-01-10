After losing custody of her children to ex Thomas, Kathryn Dennis takes Kensie, 7, and Saint, 6, to Monster Jam.

After losing custody of her children, Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis takes Kensie, 7, and Saint, 6, to Monster Jam.

After losing custody of her children to ex Thomas Ravenel, Kathryn Dennis took Kensie, 7, and Saint, 6, to Monster Jam.

On Sunday, the 30-year-old photographed her children’s reunion.

Kathryn shared two selfies with both her daughter and son on Instagram over the weekend.

In both photos, the Southern Charm star flashed a big grin and leaned in close to Kensie and Saint.

Her brunette hair cascaded past her shoulders in loose waves, and she wore minimal makeup.

“Monster jam fam,” Kathryn wrote next to the snaps.

Fans rushed to the comments section shortly after the TV personality posted the photos, calling her a “cool mom.”

“You seem happiest when you’re with the kids,” someone else wrote.

So be content.”

After losing custody of her children to Thomas, 59, Kathryn spent quality time with them.

Thomas accused Kathryn of using drugs and neglecting the children, and the custody decision was made in March.

Though a court ultimately sided with the disgraced politician, the Bravo star denied the allegations.

The mother of two has spoken openly about how difficult it has been for her to be away from her children on a daily basis.

Kathryn wept as she admitted to “missing her babies” back in October.

She also shared a photo of herself crying, captioning it, “But some days it be like…”

“There will be a lot more difficult times than good times when you are without your kids,” Kathryn previously stated on Instagram.

Thomas has a son, Jonathan Jackson, with ex Heather Mascoe, in addition to Kensie and Saint.

After Thomas was granted full custody in August, Kathryn slammed the “family court system” as “exhausting.”

“It’s exhausting to constantly defend yourself against someone who is attempting to change reality – it can even make you doubt what you know happened, or what is true,” she said at the time.

“It can be exhausting to live two lives: one for your children and the rest of the world (where everything is fine), and another where you are beaten down by the family court system.

“We see you, and we support you.”

“You’re not on your own.”

Katheryn previously lost custody of her children, according to the Sun.

Every other weekend, she gets supervised visitation.

Despite the fact that she does not have full custody of the children, Kathryn appears to make the most of her time with them.

The Bravo star revealed last month that she got together with her son and daughter to celebrate a…

