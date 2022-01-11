After losing custody of her two children to him, Whitney Purvis threatened to “blow her baby daddy’s brains out.”

Whitney Purvis, a teen mother, threatened to ‘blow her baby daddy’s brains out’ after he took custody of her two children.

Whitney Purvis, a teen mother who lost custody of her two sons, allegedly threatened to “blow her baby daddy’s brains out.”

Her threats to her ex-boyfriend Weston Gosa were allegedly made in 2018, but she was arrested for “terrorist threats” in 2021.

Whitney from the first season of 16 and Pregnant may be familiar to longtime Teen Mom fans.

In 2009, she gave birth to her first child, Weston, with her then-boyfriend Weston Gosa, on the show.

Weston Sr and Whitney have since welcomed a second child, River, into their family.

After spending time with their grandmother, her sons are now in the custody of their father.

The Sun has exclusive access to court documents that show the children’s legal and physical custody was fully transferred to their father on April 30, 2018, and Whitney was granted visitation rights every other weekend.

Whitney was ordered to pay Weston (dollar)353 in child support each month.

Whitney failed to pay child support for a total of (dollar)5,648 by the end of September 2019, according to court documents.

Weston Sr. filed a petition for a temporary protective order against Whitney on August 27, 2020 on behalf of himself and their children.

According to the petition, Whitney arrived at Weston’s house to pick up River on August 12, 2020, when he noticed she didn’t have a car seat for their five-year-old son.

According to the report, he offered her money in exchange for one, but she declined.

Following an altercation, Weston claimed Whitney went to his wife’s workplace and caused a scene by “becoming belligerent and being asked to leave by a manager.”

She then allegedly returned to Weston’s home and threatened to “blow [his]brains out” and “make [him]a widow,” according to Weston.

Weston Sr. and his family were served with a restraining order against Whitney on September 3, 2020.

From September 3, 2020 to September 2, 2021, the restraining order was in effect.

In alarming text messages sent before her arrest for “terroristic threats,” Whitney threatened to slit her ex’s throat and poison him.

According to Bartow County, Georgia jail records, Whitney, 31, was booked on October 14, 2021 for the shocking felony from an incident that occurred on September 27, 2021.

According to a police report obtained exclusively by The Sun, a Bartow County Police officer was dispatched to the Bartow County Jail on September 27, 2021, around 8:00 AM Central Time, in response to a threats report.

Whitney’s ex-boyfriend informed the officer that he had received threats from her via text messages…

