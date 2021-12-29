After losing custody of Kensie, 7, Saint, 6, and their new puppy, Kathryn Dennis reunites with them for a belated Christmas.

After losing custody of her children, Kathryn Dennis reunites with Kensie, 7, Saint, 6, and a new puppy for a belated Christmas.

After losing custody to ex Thomas Ravenel, Kathryn Dennis reunited with her children Kensie, Saint, and their new puppy for a belated Christmas celebration.

Following high-profile allegations by Thomas, 59, the reality star lost custody this summer.

Kathryn shared a photo set from her belated Christmas celebration with Kensie, seven, and Saint, six.

The collection began with a photo of her and her children posing together while she held their new dog.

In the sweet snap, Kathryn, Kensie, and Saint were all smiles and appeared to be enjoying some mild winter weather.

“Merry Christmas from the DennisRavenel family, party of four,” she captioned the photo.

Kensie was also seen snuggling with their dog in another photo.

Saint appeared to be sitting on the floor, surrounded by toys, with more gifts in the background in a third photograph.

Kathryn, 30, shared several photos of her and her daughter loving on their dog in what appeared to be a park, including one of Kensie wearing a metallic backpack with wings and another of her and her daughter loving on their dog in what appeared to be a park.

Fans gushed over Katherine’s children and their adorable dog in the comments section.

“Gorgeous,” said another Bravo star, Lisa Barlow.

“Very cute!” remarked one fan.

“Beautiful family, Merry Christmas, and may you have a blessed and wonderful new year!” said another.

“Stahhhhhp,” said a third fan, with several heart-eyed emojis.

This isn’t the first time Kathryn has missed out on a holiday with her children.

After spending Thanksgiving with Thomas, she reunited with her children in November.

Kathryn shared a series of photos from an outdoor dinosaur park with her kids.

Kensie and Saint were seen climbing on a giant dinosaur mouth in the first photo, which Kathryn shared on Instagram.

“We have arrived,” she wrote on the photo.

Saint peered out of a cracked dinosaur egg in the second photo, which was captioned, “Baby dinosaint.”

Another photo showed the siblings playing together in dinosaur eggs, followed by cute portraits of the children.

Thomas shared a video of Kensie and Saint at a Waffle House before their reunion with their mother.

“Happy Thanksgiving,” the little family said to fans.

Kensie was the star of the video, sipping orange juice the entire time.

Thomas quizzed his son and daughter about the holiday and the days leading up to and after it.

Thomas accused Kathryn of using drugs and neglecting the children, so she lost custody of her children in March.

Despite her denials, a court ruled in favor of the disgraced politician in the end.

Kathryn sobbed as she admitted to “missing her babies” in October.

