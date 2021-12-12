After losing his military titles, Prince Harry writes an emotional letter in which he expresses his wish to ‘help’ veterans.

After losing his military titles, Prince Harry expressed his disappointment at not being able to help the family of a fallen soldier.

As part of the couple’s 2020 Megxit agreement, the palace confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would lose their patronages, with Harry losing his honorary military titles.

Harry served in the Armed Forces for ten years, twice touring Afghanistan and rising to the rank of Captain.

According to the Sunday People, he has now written to Nathan Hunt’s family, who are fighting to have their son’s name added to the national Armed Forces Memorial after he committed suicide in 2018.

Despite the fact that he was a warrant officer at the time of his death, defense officials have refused to include his name in the list of fallen soldiers.

“I deeply empathise with what your family is going through,” Harry told his parents, Maria and Derek, “and so wish I could assist formally if I had been in the same role I once was.”

The prince served with Nathan in the Royal Engineers and told his parents that Nathan was a hero to him.

There is speculation that the soldier’s suicide was linked to his service in the military.

The Prince also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family, saying that they would be on his mind.

He is said to be heartbroken over the loss of his military titles, and he and Meghan agreed to a shocking Oprah interview just hours after learning he would have to give them up.

“There was a bust-up just before Oprah, but it wasn’t about Archie’s title,” a source previously told The Sun.

“For quite some time, that had been known and discussed.

“Prior to Oprah, Harry and Meghan were enraged because the final Megxit separation had just been signed off, which included Harry not continuing in his military roles.

“It was this that enraged him.”

He’s extremely emotional, and given his military service, his military roles were extremely important to him.”