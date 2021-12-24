After losing my hair to chemotherapy, I paid £300 for extensions, but the salon screwed up and gave me a zebra mullet.

A BREAST cancer survivor claims a Hull hair extensions technician charged her £300 for a botched job that will cost her hundreds of pounds to fix.

Following her diagnosis last year, the nurse and single mother lost her hair to chemotherapy, so she sought out chic ombre-style hair extensions to regain her confidence.

Because of her job as a nurse, the woman, who does not want to be identified, says she was heartbroken when the five-hour job earlier this month left her hair in a tangle of zebra-striped blonde and brown strands.

She claims it will now cost her £600 to have it fixed, which is double what she originally paid.

“I was quoted £300 overall for the job,” she told Hull Live, “and I told her I’d have to ask my granddad for the money because it was a lot.”

“When I arrived, she had just gotten a mix of blonde and brown hair and began doing them.”

“It took five hours, and by the time I looked in the mirror at the end, I was so excited to see that I had long hair that I forgot to check the top.”

“I looked when I got home, and she hadn’t even blended the top.”

It resembles a mullet.

“I had a hairstylist look at it, and she just gasped.”

“‘There’s no way that took five hours,’ she said.”

The mother claims she will have to pay £600 to get her mane temporarily fixed in time for Christmas.

After complaining to the salon owner on Facebook, the 40-year-old mother was told that they had completed the job exactly as she had requested and that they couldn’t have added any more strands of hair due to her hair’s natural thickness.

She claims she has reported the company to Action Fraud as a result of the incident.

“I just don’t know what to say about what they’ve done – she knew I was going to have to borrow that money,” the mother added.

“I’m so worried now that the hair won’t come out, because if it doesn’t, I’ll have to re-do everything.”

“I’m in a lot of pain.”

The City of London Police’s National Fraud Intelligence Bureau is investigating the matter, according to an Action Fraud spokeswoman.

