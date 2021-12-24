After losing two stone, James Corden says he feels ‘incredible.’

After revealing that he has lost two stone this year, James Corden says he feels incredible.

The talk show host and Gavin andamp; Stacey star said he had battled his weight for most of his life but had finally reached a point of no return in 2021.

“I am down 28 pounds since the start of the year and, for the first time, the weight I’ve lost hasn’t come back,” he said, referring to his decision to join WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers.

“It’s a game-changer for me, and I’m ecstatic.”

James, 43, admitted that he usually gained weight around the holidays, but that he thought he’d be able to manage it this year after learning to eat more healthily.

“What’s working for me is realising this isn’t a temporary solution,” said the father of three, who was back in the UK for Christmas after relocating to LA.

This is a completely new way of life.