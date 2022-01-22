After Maci Bookout slammed Teen Mom dad Ryan Edwards on Family Reunion, his wife Mackenzie posts about kindness.

After Maci Bookout slammed Ryan Edwards on Family Reunion, his wife Mackenzie posts about kindness.

For years, Maci and Ryan have had a tumultuous co-parenting relationship.

Mackenzie took to Instagram after her husband’s ex-girlfriend slammed him on an MTV show, claiming she couldn’t remember the last time they spoke.

“Wake up,” the message said.

Butt-kick

Kindness is the key.

Flip your hair.

“Repeat the process.”

She didn’t give the post any additional context.

Maci’s comments on the show were also left unanswered by Mackenzie and Ryan.

Bentley is Maci and Ryan’s son.

Their problems, which included a verbal altercation that resulted in Ryan receiving a restraining order, have been chronicled on Teen Mom over the years.

Maci’s latest jab at Ryan came early in the premiere of Teen Mom Family Reunion.

Maci mentioned that she had been on the show for 13 years at the start of the episode.

“Ryan is the biological father of my oldest son,” she explained.

The show aired footage of the former couple, including Maci storming out of a car.

“I couldn’t tell you the last time I spoke to him,” she continued later in the episode.

Bentley’s father has become estranged from him as a result of his drug addiction.

In 2018, Ryan went to rehab.

Ryan met Mackenzie after separating from Maci.

The couple married and started a family with two children.

Meanwhile, Maci McKinney is married to Taylor McKinney.

Jayde, six, and Maverick, five, are her and her husband’s children.

Having more children was another topic that came up during Teen Mom Family Reunion.

Maci inquired about rumors that the two are secretly expecting a child with co-star Leah Messer.

Leah laughed off the rumors, admitting that “there have been” derogatory remarks.

“Listen, there’s only so many times you can say someone’s pregnant,” she continued.

Maci added her two cents, refuting rumors that she had decided to start a family.

“Honestly, I just laugh at it now,” she said on the show, “but at the same time, I’m like, how would I have like 56 kids at this point?”

Ryan isn’t going to be on Teen Mom Family Reunion.

Ryan was served with a restraining order by Maci and Taylor after he allegedly threatened them with violence.

Since then, their relationship has been rocky.

Maci and Taylor have a strained relationship with Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry.

Things came to a head at the most recent Teen Mom OG reunion, when Taylor and Ryan’s father, Larry, almost fought.

