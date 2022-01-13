After Magnolia Network canceled the show, the stars of ‘Home Work’ say they were ‘blindedsided’ by allegations of shoddy work.

After Magnolia Network canceled the show, the stars of ‘Home Work’ say they were’surprised’ by allegations of shoddy work.

The stars of the new Magnolia Network show Home Work, Andy and Candis Meredith, are retaliating against their detractors.

Several former clients have recently blasted the Utah couple, alleging that they did poor work on their homes.

The allegations prompted Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new cable channel, Magnolia Network, to cancel the show just days after its debut.

In a series of lengthy posts on December 12, the Merediths took to social media to defend themselves.

Home Work premiered on Discovery(plus) in 2021.

When it premiered in early January 2022, it was also a part of the Magnolia Network’s lineup.

However, just days after the Gaines announced their new cable channel, some troubling allegations about the Merediths surfaced.

Several clients have come forward to say that the couple, who previously hosted Old Home Love on HGTV, did shoddy work, mismanaged project budgets, and failed to communicate clearly on important issues.

The first to speak out was Aubry Bennion.

The Merediths were hired to renovate the kitchen of a Utah homeowner with the understanding that the project would be featured on an episode of Home Work.

But, she wrote in a series of 18 Instagram posts, the project was doomed from the start.

“Communication was a complete disaster,” she admitted.

The Merediths failed to meet deadlines, she was unable to obtain an accurate accounting of expenses from the couple, and some of the work resulted in damage that necessitated costly repairs.

Several other people came forward soon after Bennion went public to share their negative experiences working with the pair.

The Merediths responded with a series of long Instagram posts about a week after Bennion shared her story on social media.

They claimed that their former clients’ claims caught them off guard.

“We wanted to share more context to a one-sided narrative,” they said.

“We stand by our work,” they wrote, calling the allegations against them a “malicious and salacious attempt to take away our means of living.” The reality TV couple claimed that any disagreements should have been handled privately, and that their children were being bullied as a result of the media frenzy.

They did, however, “openly admit” that they “took on too much at once.”

“This is taking place on a public stage, which is simply not acceptable,” they added.