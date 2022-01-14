After Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson’s third baby mama, posted a sexy workout selfie, Khloe Kardashian went to the gym.

In an Instagram Story, Khloe, 37, said she was ready to “rise and shine.”

While stepping on the treadmill stepper, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum wrote, “Let’s do this!”

“I do these stairs for at least 15 minutes before every workout,” the reality star added.

She raved about how “amazing for legs and booty!” her workout was.

Khloe praised Technogym for their “smooth” stairs.

True, their three-year-old daughter, is shared by Tristan, 30, and Khloe.

Tristan’s third child, a baby boy, was born to Maralee Nichols, 31, on December 1st, 2021, after the two had been fighting in court.

The Sacramento Kings player revealed he is the father of a baby boy with Maralee in a lengthy Instagram post at the beginning of January.

“Today, the paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” Tristan confessed over social media.

“I fully accept responsibility for my actions,” he continued.

I was looking forward to raising our son together now that paternity had been established.

“I apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed both publicly and privately throughout this ordeal.”

He apologized to Khloe in the following Story, saying, “You don’t deserve this.”

You are not deserving of the pain and humiliation I have inflicted upon you.

“You don’t deserve to be treated the way I have over the years.

My actions do not reflect how I feel about you.”

“Regardless of what you may think,” he concluded, “I have the utmost respect and love for you.”

“Please accept my heartfelt apologies once again.”

He also has a five-year-old son, Prince, with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, to whom he pays child support.

Maralee recently wore striped spandex to show off her post-baby body.

In an Instagram Story, Tristan’s third child’s mother teased her curvy figure.

In a mirror selfie, the trainer flexed her toned abs while wearing a sports bra, leggings, and sneakers.

She stated that she was “six weeks postpartum” after the birth of her son.

In an attempt to extort more money from the athlete, trolls slammed the mother of one and blasted her new California address.

“Do I smell a golddigger [sic]here?” one troll wondered.

“I’m not a gold digger, I don’t live in Texas, and I haven’t,” Maralee replied.

She was questioned by another troll…

