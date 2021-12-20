After Mark Harmon’s departure from ‘NCIS,’ Wilmer Valderrama sparked exit rumors.

Following Mark Harmon’s departure from ‘NCIS,’ Wilmer Valderrama has sparked exit rumors.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE ARTICLE

This year, the cast of NCIS has undergone a major overhaul.

Gary Cole and Katrina Law have joined the CBS drama ahead of season 19.

The procedural then shocked viewers when Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs left the series four episodes in.

Wilmer Valderrama, the star, has now sparked his own exit rumors.

Following the news that he has been cast in an exciting new lead role in another series.

Valderrama has landed the lead role of Don Diego de la Vega — aka Zorro — in a new reboot of the classic ABC drama, according to TV Fanatic.

Guy Williams starred as Zorro in the first series, which aired from 1957 to 1959.

DisneyZorropic.twitter.comLwyDHblxDi (hashtag)DisneyZorropic.twitter.comLwyDHblxDi (hashtag)DisneyZorropic.t

Disney Branded Television is currently working on a live-action remake.

However, it has yet to receive a series order.

The series, however, appears to be on its way to Disney(plus) in the near future.

Valderrama said in a statement after the news of his casting broke that Zorro was an influential character in his childhood.

He feels a responsibility as an adult to retell the story for a new generation of children.

“As a Latino kid, Zorro was the one character who made me feel like I could be a hero.”

“I have a responsibility as an adult and a storyteller for the stories that I help bring to life,” Valderrama said.

“It’s a dream come true to work with Gary [Marsh of Disney General Entertainment] and Disney to bring Zorro back into the family after 60 years and be a part of the legacy for other children to know they, too, can be heroes of their own stories.”

It’s unclear whether Valderrama’s new role will force him to leave NCIS, but a recent Instagram post from has some fans convinced he’ll be the next to depart from television’s most popular show.

Wilmer Valderrama has been cast in a new live-action (hashtag)Zorro TV series for Disney Branded Television. https:t.coiJoM4Ke973pic.twitter.com71m637CTN

Valderrama shared a photo of himself getting into a black car while looking away.

“There has been one constant truth in my life,” he wrote in the caption.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Wilmer Valderrama is set to star in a new live-action #Zorro TV series that is in development for Disney Branded Television https://t.co/iJoM4Ke973pic.twitter.com/p71m637CTN — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 14, 2021