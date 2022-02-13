After McDonald’s sells out, people are selling the “last Chicken Big Macs” on eBay – and the prices are insane.

Some McDonald’s fans were disappointed to learn that the new Chicken Big Mac had been removed from the menu after selling out across the country.

Those who missed out on the highly sought-after burger now have a second chance to get one – if they’re willing to pay the price.

The ‘last Chicken Big Macs’ are being auctioned off on eBay by astute eBay sellers hoping to profit from the sandwich’s popularity.

Despite the fresh ingredients, one seller has listed the sold-out sandwich for 99p with the description “The Last Chicken Big Mac.”

Other sellers charge three-figure sums just for the packaging, so it’s not just the sandwich that’s up for grabs.

On the site, one seller has a £100 starting bid for a double decker burger box.

Due to high demand, the fast food chain had to pull the new burger from the menu just days after it was introduced.

McDonald’s announced the news on Twitter, saying that the burger has “sold out almost everywhere” since its release on February 1.

It did, however, say that the snack would be “back soon.”

“Your love for the limited edition Chicken Big Mac knew no bounds, and it was sold out almost everywhere,” it wrote on Twitter.

“Thank you for appreciating it even more than we anticipated; it’ll be back soon.”

McDonald’s said it will reopen in “a few weeks” and that demand “simply cannot be met.”

The Chicken Big Mac is a knockoff of the original Big Mac, but it uses chicken burgers instead of beef patties.

That means it comes with the triple-layer bun, two crispy chicken patties, and all of the other ingredients that go into making the legendary burger – cheese, lettuce, pickles, and the secret Big Mac sauce, to name a few.

If you still crave a Chicken Big Mac, we’ve explained how a simple menu hack can get you a similar alternative at a lower cost.

It tastes like two Mayo Chicken burgers slapped together, according to food critics.

So if you buy two 99p Mayo Chicken burgers and stack them on top of each other, you’ll spend less than £2, which is less than the Chicken Big Mac, which costs around £4.