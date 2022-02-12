After meeting Anna Sorokin in prison for the Netflix series, Julia Garner understands why people ‘wanted to hang out’ with her.

On February 1st,

Inventing Anna, a Shonda Rhimes series starring Julia Garner that details the life and fraud of Anna Sorokin, also known as Anna Delvey, will premiere on Netflix on November 11, 2022.

To become Sorokin, the Netflix star sat down with the Russian-born con artist posing as a German heiress.

Find out why Garner compared Sorokin to a “delicate flower” after meeting her in prison.

Sorokin is known for impersonating a German heiress with a (dollar)67 million trust fund and is known as the “Soho Scammer.”

Sorokin defrauded hotels and banks for hundreds of thousands of dollars by claiming ownership of these fortunes.

Sorokin was found guilty of eight charges in May 2019, including grand larceny, attempted grand larceny, and theft of services.

According to ABC News, she was sentenced to four to twelve years in prison, fined $24,000, and ordered to pay nearly $200,000 in restitution.

Now, Sorokin is the star of the Netflix drama Inventing Anna, for which she was compensated.

In prison, Sorokin continued her hustle by negotiating a (dollar)320,000 advance from Netflix for the rights to adapt her story.

“Anna is relentless,” Garner told Entertainment Weekly, “which is both her strength and weakness.”

Garner talked about meeting Sorokin in prison during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Sorokin was incarcerated at the Albion Correctional Facility in New York at the time.

After serving two years of her four-to-twelve-year sentence, she was released in February 2021.

Inspired by a true story about a complete fraud.

The premiere of Inventing Anna is on February 11th. pic.twitter.comlv6SzV9xXQ

Garner described her as “very gentle in a way, like a delicate flower.”

“It’s strange… and it adds to the suspense.”

“However, she said some hilarious things, so it’s no surprise that people wanted to hang out with her.”

Sorokin, like Garner, was eager to speak with him.

She was very interested in seeing how the Ozark actor would portray her.

“I was like, ‘I don’t agree with a lot of the things you did, but I also want people to see what put you in that situation,” Garner told Sorokin.

“I’m not advocating for the laws that she broke,” showrunner Shonda Rhimes added.

