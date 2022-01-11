After meeting at 17, school sweethearts Bob Saget and Sherri Kramer married at 17 and divorced 15 years later.

Inside Bob Saget’s first marriage to Sherri Kramer, which began when the two met as high school sweethearts at the age of 17 and ended 15 years later.

Bob Saget was married to Kelly Rizzo, a journalist, at the time of his death.

After the food blogger said the comedian “slid into her DMs,” the couple married in a California ceremony in 2018.

In November 2017, while watching Stranger Things, Full House star Saget proposed to Rizzo.

On Instagram, the happy couple announced their upcoming wedding.

Bob, on the other hand, was not marrying for the first time.

In fact, he married Sherri Kramer, his high school sweetheart, in 1982, after the two met when they were both 17 years old.

They divorced in 1997, but not before raising three daughters together, whom Saget described as “the best thing I’ve ever done.”

In the wake of his death in an Orlando hotel room on Sunday, The Sun looks back at Saget’s marriage to his first wife, Sherri.

The couple had three children before their divorce.

Aubrey Saget was born in 1987, Lara Melanie was born in 1989, and Jennifer Belle Saget was born in 1992.

For the most recent news and updates, visit our Bob Saget live blog…

“The best thing I’ve done, the highest thing in my whole life is my daughters,” Saget told Parade.

“It would be a wonderful thing to have accomplished if everything in my life was raised to the level of how great it is.”

Although little is known about their breakup, Sherri Kramer has a law license that has been inactive for years, according to the State Bar of California.

Sherri is now a marriage and family therapist, according to a US federal government website.

She is also an author and screenwriter.

Saget had been on stage performing at a local club just hours before he was discovered dead inside his hotel room.

At around 4 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department and fire department were dispatched to the hotel after a hotel employee discovered Bob’s body.

He didn’t have a pulse and wasn’t breathing when he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death occurred under mysterious circumstances.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted, “Earlier today, deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a report of an unresponsive man in a hotel room.”

“The man’s name was Robert Saget, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

In this case, there was no evidence of foul play or drug use.”

Kelly, John Stamos’ second wife, was photographed embracing him outside her home on Monday, surrounded by friends and family.

……

Latest News from Infosurhoy.