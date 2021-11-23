After meeting on This Morning, Phillip Schofield says he can’t get the man with the biggest penis ‘out of my head.’

After meeting on This Morning, Phillip Schofield admits he can’t get the man with the biggest penis ‘out of my head’.

PHILLIP Schofield is having trouble forgetting about his encounter with a man who claims to have “the world’s largest penis.”

Last week, the 59-year-old host of This Morning sat down with well-endowed Jonah Falcon and interviewed him about his 13.5-inch privates.

During the interview, Phil was joined by his co-star Josie Gibson, and he even got to see an X-rated photo of Jonah’s todger.

However, a week later, the television personality is still having trouble getting the jaw-dropping interview out of his mind.

Holly Willoughby, Phil’s co-host, returned to This Morning on Monday after being forced to take three days off due to illness.

Phil greeted his pal and asked if she was feeling better as the show began.

“All I did was watch you,” Holly confessed.

The performance was fantastic.

“In my sick bed, I had a blast!”

“You missed the man with the biggest penis,” Phil said later.

“I didn’t, I just watched it and was glad I was at home!” she confessed.

“Now there’s something I can’t get out of my head,” Phil joked.

Holly burst out laughing at Phillip’s candid admission.

Last Thursday, Jonah Falcon appeared on This Morning and stunned Phil and Josie during his interview.

When John’s tackle is erect, it’s the size of a National Television Award, and when it’s flaccid, it’s the length of an aubergine, according to host Phil.

“For size comparison, what Jonah is packing is the same – in length – as an erect NTA,” the TV host exclaimed.

Josie and Phil were even relieved when actor Jonah showed them a photo of his privates.

“Hell fire!” exclaimed Phil, completely taken aback.

“Congratulations,” he said once he’d regained his composure.

“When I look down, there’s nothing special,” Jonah explained to the hosts. “I don’t compare it to objects, but when I take out the rulers, I’m like ‘O’K.”

Josie was curious if he had ever gotten it caught in a zip, and he admitted that he had sat on it a few times.

He also claimed that he was once stopped at an airport security checkpoint because it was hanging down his leg.

