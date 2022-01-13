After Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced their engagement, their fans created amusing memes comparing him to a FOOT LOCKER employee.

Following Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s engagement, fans created amusing memes comparing him to a FOOT LOCKER employee.

After the couple got engaged, fans compared Machine Gun Kelly’s sweet proposal to Megan Fox to a Foot Locker employee’s outfit, which resulted in hilarious memes.

On Wednesday, the couple shared separate Instagram posts announcing their engagement and highlighting the romantic moment.

After the actress shared a video from the intimate proposal, fans mocked the rocker’s choice of attire for the special day.

Megan, 35, looked stunning in a black maxi dress with her long dark hair flowing down her back, highlighting her petite figure.

For the occasion, her soon-to-be husband wore a sequined vertical black and white striped long-sleeve shirt and black pants.

Machine Gun Kelly – whose real name is Colson Baker – got down on one knee and looked up at Megan in the video, which appeared to be shot at a lavish estate.

Fans slammed the rapper’s outfit, comparing MGK’s top to the employees’ signature black and white-striped uniforms at the chain shoe store.

One meme circulating online depicted the singer kneeling in front of a stunned Megan, her hands joyfully covering her mouth.

“When the foot locker employee finds an extra pair of the sold out shoes for you in the back,” the caption read.

The joke was carried on by social media users, who wrote: “these footlocker employees are getting out of hand.”

“Has he just got home from his shift at footlocker?” another person wondered.

“When you propose, but you gotta referee a game later,” a third thought the star said, imitating a sports referee.

Megan was unconcerned about her boyfriend’s attire, as evidenced by the video, which showed the couple exchanging vows before she said “yes!”

“In July of 2020, we sat under this banyan tree,” she wrote in the caption.

Magic was requested.

“In such a short, frenetic period of time, we were oblivious to the pain we would face together.”

“We were unaware of the work and sacrifices that the relationship would require of us, but we were intoxicated by the love.”

And then there’s the karma.”

“Somehow, a year and a half later, after walking through hell together and laughing more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” the Transformers star concluded.

“And I said yes, just as I had in every lifetime before this one, and just as I will in every lifetime after this one.”

“After that, we drank each other’s blood,” she said.

MGK followed up with a post of his own, showcasing the unique engagement…

