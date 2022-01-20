After Megan Fox shared a steamy tub photo, Kourtney Kardashian took a video of herself in the tub.

After BFF Megan Fox shared a steamy tub photo, Kourtney Kardashian takes a video of herself in the tub.

KOURTNEY Kardashian followed in the footsteps of her BFF Megan Fox and shared a video of herself in the bathtub.

Kourtney, 42, posted the intimate footage to her Instagram stories just days after Megan shared a photo of herself in a steamy tub.

Kourtney was spotted lounging in the tub while watching images of singer Alanis Morrisette projected on a large screen.

While images of a topless Alanis Morrisette flickered on the TV, Morrisette’s 1995 hit All I Really Want played in the background.

“UGH OBSESSED,” says the KUWTK star in the video.

Megan recently said yes to marrying rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 31, while Kourtney is engaged to Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, 46.

Megan and Kourtney’s relationship has blossomed in recent months, with the two frequently attending events with their partners and even collaborating on a sultry SKIMS photoshoot.

Megan, 35, shared an intimate video of herself nude in the bathtub with her fiancé after he proposed earlier this week.

Last week, the couple announced their engagement by drinking each other’s blood.

Megan shared a video on Instagram Stories of herself cuddling up with her soon-to-be husband in the bathtub, surrounded by rose pedals.

While enjoying a relaxing moment together, the actress captured her and her rapper beau’s feet in the tub.

Megan and Brian Austin Green split up in March 2020 while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Machine Gun Kelly is seen getting down on one knee and looking up at a shocked Megan in a video showcasing his proposal.

“In July of 2020, we sat under this banyan tree,” she wrote in the caption.

We requested the use of magic.

“We had no idea how much pain we’d be in together in such a short, frenetic period of time.”

“We were unaware of the work and sacrifices that the relationship would require of us, but we were intoxicated by the love.”

And then there’s the karma.”

“Somehow a year and a half later, after walking through hell together and laughing more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” the Transformers star concluded.

“And I said yes, just as I had said yes in every lifetime before this one, and just as I will say yes in every lifetime after it.”

“After that, we drank each other’s blood,” she said.