After Megxit, Harry insists the UK is still his ‘home,’ but claims it is unsafe for Archie and Lilibet to visit grandad Charles.

After Megxit, Harry insists that the UK is still his ‘home,’ but claims it is unsafe for Archie and Lilibet to visit grandad Charles.

PRINCE Harry insists that the United Kingdom is still his home, despite having moved to the sunny Los Angeles hills two years ago.

During their bitter Megxit split with the Firm, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to the United States, but they are now desperate to bring their children to Britain to meet the royals.

Before his parents whisked him away to California for good, son Archie squeezed in a few playdates with his cousins George, Charlotte, and Louis.

But it’s been over two years since they last met, and Lilibet has never met her royal relatives in person, including the Queen and grandfather Prince Charles.

The Sussexes would love to visit the Royal Family in the UK, which the prince still considers “home,” but they are “unable to return” because it is too dangerous after they were stripped of round-the-clock police protection, according to Harry’s legal representative.

“Prince Harry’s home will always be the United Kingdom, where he wants his wife and children to feel safe,” they said.

“However, without police protection, there is an excessive personal risk.”

“Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, which he will carry with him for the rest of his life,” they continued.

“He is the sixth in line to the throne, has served two tours of combat in Afghanistan, and his family has faced well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats in recent years.”

“While his role within the institution has evolved, his status as a member of the royal family has remained unchanged.

He and his family haven’t been threatened.

“While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, that security is unable to replicate the necessary police protection required while in the United Kingdom.”

“Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home in the absence of such protection.”

The Duke of Edinburgh has filed a lawsuit against the government for removing his bodyguards after he stepped down from royal duties two years ago.

The Royal and VIP Executive Committee, a police task force, is in charge of a list of important public figures and royals who are protected around the clock by the government.

“In a nutshell, Harry’s argument is: ‘You got the law wrong.’ He believes the decision to remove his security was wrong,” a source told The Mail on Sunday.

“Harry’s lawyers sent the Home Office a pre-action protocol a few months ago.

This is essentially a judicial review in the making.”

If the case goes forward, it will result in a High Court battle between ministers and Harry.

The thing is…

