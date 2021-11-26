After menopause gave me a ‘kangaroo belly,’ I lost interest in fashion, but transformation restored my self-esteem.

MANDI BEACHAM has always enjoyed dressing up, whether for a night out with friends or a busy day at work.

She fell out of love with her wardrobe after the menopause left her with mood swings, insomnia, and weight gain.

Rather than slipping into a dress or a tailored suit, the 56-year-old found herself living in baggy T-shirts and jogging bottoms.

Enter Tracey Lea Sayer, the Fabulous fashion director who agreed to assist Mandi as part of our Challenge The Stylist series.

“I started having menopause symptoms two years ago, including mood swings and insomnia,” Mandi, who works in medical sales and lives in Winchester, Hants, says.

“When Covid came on, I wondered if it was lockdown that was affecting me.

But then the hot flushes began, and I realized I was menopausal after speaking with friends.

“I got my ‘kangaroo belly’ during lockdown.”

Since then, I’ve gained at least a stone.

I’m only 5’2in tall, so every pound counts.

I felt incredibly unattractive because many of my clothes no longer fit me.

“I had no plans to go anywhere, so I wore joggers and T-shirts because they are comfortable and warm.”

I had no desire to go out by the time things started to open up.

I’d wear a black A-line dress if I had to, but it would make me look frumpy and old.

My fashion mojo had completely vanished.”

Mandi, a size 12 who is married to Ian, a 72-year-old retired educator, has lost all interest in fashion.

“I’d always loved bright colors, but I felt they were ageing me,” she says.

I’ve lost my knack for finding good deals and putting outfits together.”

Mandi told Tracey that she wanted to look fashionable, but not like “mutton dressed as lamb.”

“Tracey really listened,” she says.

She considered my height and the areas I was concerned about.”

The beige faux leather trousers and ruffle blouse were Mandi’s favorite ensemble.

“My eyes have been opened to what is possible,” she says.

My step has regained its springiness.”

“I’ve gone back on HRT, I’m exercising, and I’m feeling better than I have in months,” the mother of three adds.

Menopause does not have to rob you of your sense of fashion.”

“As you approach menopause, it’s easy to feel invisible,” Tracey says.

You have no idea what suits you any longer.

It’s possible that your skin, shape, or hair has changed, making it even more difficult to determine what works.

In this stunning floral gown, I watched Mandi come to life.

Her skin tone was greatly improved by the vibrant print.”

