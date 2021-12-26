After Mick Fleetwood’s betrayal, Stevie Nicks lost her best friend.

Mick Fleetwood’s betrayal caused Stevie Nicks to lose her best friend.

Despite being one of the most successful bands of all time, Fleetwood Mac was a shambles of arguments, affairs, and venomous lyrics behind the scenes.

Stevie Nicks’ affair with bandmate Mick Fleetwood was one of many sources of drama.

During and after the show’s run, the relationship created tension.

Nicks was devastated when the affair ended because she had lost a close friend.

Though the details of Nicks and Fleetwood’s relationship are hazy, they both agree that they started dating while they were dating other people.

Nicks was dating Don Henley at the time, and Fleetwood was married to Jenny Boyd.

Nicks assumed the relationship was doomed from the start as a result of this.

“If we hadn’t had a party and all been completely drunk, messed up, and coked out, and, you know, ended up being the last two people at the party, Mick and I would never have had an affair,” she said on Oprah’s Master Class.

“And guess what? It’s not difficult to figure out what happened — and it wasn’t a good thing.”

It was doomed from the start.

It was a doomed project that caused a lot of pain for everyone and resulted in nothing.”

Fleetwood jumped into a new relationship with Nicks’ close friend Sara Recor after his second marriage to Boyd ended in 1978.

Nicks later told The Independent, “I had started seeing Mick Fleetwood romantically.”

“I had a close friend named Sara [Recor] who went after Mick.

And they fell in love, and Sara’s husband calls me the next day to say, ‘Sara moved in with Mick this morning.’

And I figured you’d be interested to know.’

According to Nicks, this incident occurred three months into the “13 months of hell” that comprised the recording of Tusk.

“So I lost Mick,” she explained, “which wasn’t a big deal because we had a rocky relationship to begin with.”

“However, losing Sara was a major setback.

Sara was escorted out of the studio by the rest of the band… There was silence, and I wouldn’t even look at Mick directly.

For months, that went on.”

