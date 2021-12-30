After Mike Caussin’s divorce, does Jana Kramer have a new man? Here are all the signs.

After Mike Caussin’s divorce, does Jana Kramer have a new boyfriend? Here are all the signs.

Jana Kramer sparked relationship rumors in early December, and eagle-eyed fans believe they know who her mystery man is.

After nearly six years of marriage, the 38-year-old One Tree Hill star filed for divorce from Mike Caussin in April, and the divorce was finalized in July.

The former couple had a brief separation in 2016 before renewing their vows, and had been open about their ups and downs, including Caussin’s infidelity, over the years.

Kramer, who has a 5-year-old daughter named Jolie and a 3-year-old son named Jace with former NFL player Brad Pitt, has spoken out about taking her time finding love after her third divorce.

Before marrying Caussin in May 2015, the “I Got the Boy” singer was briefly married to Michael Gambino in 2004 and to actor Johnathon Schaech for 12 days in 2010.

“I do feel like now I’m in a place where I kinda want to get back out there and date, slowly,” she said on her “Whine Down” podcast in August.

“I’m open to it, knowing that I still have a long way to go in terms of healing.”

I’m open to dating and not knowing who my person is, as long as I understand that I don’t have to be with anyone and that I’m perfectly fine on my own.

… I need them to check every box.”

However, in the months since splitting from Caussin, the Holiday Fix Up star has raised a few eyebrows about her love life.

She made headlines in June when she revealed that she and Graham Bunn were having an “entanglement.”

She later clarified that she and the 43-year-old Bachelorette alum are “friends” and have been close for seven years.

After being seen spending time together in September, the Michigan native was briefly linked to Jay Cutler.

One month later, Us Weekly confirmed that the whirlwind romance was over.

“Obviously, the whole Jay stuff became public because we went out and he’s a very public person, so obviously that came out,” Kramer said in a December episode of her podcast, addressing the situation in-depth for the first time.

“I went just because I wanted to.”

