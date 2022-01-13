After Mike Caussin’s divorce, Jana Kramer is dating Ian Schinelli: 5 Things to Know About Him

After Mike Caussin’s divorce, Jana Kramer is dating Ian Schinelli, and here are five things you should know about him.

Jana Kramer has moved on with Ian Schinelli after her divorce from Mike Caussin.

On Tuesday, January 11, the One Tree Hill alum, 38, captioned Instagram photos of the couple with the caption, “Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart.”

“I have no idea what the future holds, and who does?… Everyday [sic]I continue to heal, and I know there is still a lot of work to be done, but damn it feels good to find happiness along the way.”

After months of speculation, the Michigan native’s post was the first time she publicly confirmed that she was dating the 36-year-old personal trainer.

“To find someone who doesn’t see your scars as a problem or a challenge, but rather as a way to help you hold them and encourage you along the way with love, strength, and empathy,” Kramer continued in her post.

For his part, the Illinois native is smitten with the country singer, gushing about their connection on Instagram hours later: “Life is about moving on, accepting changes, and looking forward to what strengthens and completes you.”

“It’s constantly evolving and spending energy in the right areas, with the right people,” Schinelli continued, “putting you directly on a path to some of the best things that will happen to you.”

In April 2021, Kramer and the 34-year-old former football player, with whom she has a 5-year-old daughter Jolie and a 3-year-old son Jace, divorced.

In July 2021, their divorce was finalized.

During their breakup, the Country Crush star remained tight-lipped about dating again until fans noticed a shirtless man in several of her social media posts.

“When you have to sharpie a robe because you haven’t worn it since being divorced,” Kramer captioned an Instagram Story in December 2021, wearing a gray bathrobe with an embroidered “C” for Caussin’s surname.

She substituted a black marker for the letter “K.”

“Dear Santa, I’m looking for a K robe.”

Thanks to the reflection of a glass door on social media, a mystery man took the singer’s photo.

Kramer preferred to keep the details of their budding romance private at the time.

..

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Jana Kramer Is Dating Boyfriend Ian Schinelli After Mike Caussin Divorce: 5 Things to Know About Him