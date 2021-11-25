After Mike Caussin’s divorce, Jana Kramer reflects on her first Thanksgiving without her children.

Jana Kramer wrote on Instagram that her “heart hurts” as she prepares to spend the holiday season without her two children.

Jana Kramer is attempting to find gratitude in the midst of a difficult situation.

The former One Tree Hill star found herself celebrating Thanksgiving on November, more than four months after her divorce from Mike Caussin was finalized.

Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2, are her two children, and she is 25 without them.

With a family photo captured by Amalia Karaman, she wrote on Instagram, “Happy Thanksgiving! I’m beyond thankful for my beautiful babies.”

“It hurts my heart not being with them today, and I have a feeling there will always be an ache in the heart, whether it’s the first holiday apart or the 30th…BUT how grateful and thankful I am to be their momma.”

“Thinking of all the others who are having a ‘first’ holiday of loss or missing or just a difficult time,” the country singer added.

Let it all out, and then we’ll eat and drink our emotions.”

Jana received support from a number of well-known mothers, including Jessie James Decker, Brittany Aldean, and Deanna Stagliano, shortly after she published her post.

In the comments section, the Bachelor Nation member wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving.

“What priceless angles He has bestowed upon you.”

Jana announced her divorce from Mike in April after nearly six years of marriage.

“I’ve been in a fight with y’all before.

I’ve put in a lot of effort into my love life.

I’ve forgave you.

I’ve worked hard.

“I’ve given everything I’ve got, and now I don’t have anything left to give,” the Whine Downpodcast host explained.

“Please know that I still believe in marriage, love, and rebuilding wholeheartedly.

“I’m at a loss for words.”

“It’s time to heal,” Jana added.

Thank you for all of your love, heart, and support; you’ve fought alongside me on this journey in many ways, and I appreciate it.”

Mike and Jana have both appeared to re-enter the dating world since their divorce was finalized.

However, they’ve agreed not to expose their children to “random people.”

“Until we’re in a serious relationship,” Jana told Us Weekly, “I won’t want to meet someone’s kids or introduce my kids to anyone.”

“I think it’s crucial to be really, really solid in the relationship,” she says.

That’s something Mike and I are both very good at.

That’s something we’ve been keeping an eye on….

