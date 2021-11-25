After Mike Caussin’s split, Jana Kramer opens up about being away from her kids on Thanksgiving: ‘My Heart Hurts.’

I’m taking it in stride.

After splitting from Mike Caussin earlier this year, Jana Kramer opened up about how it feels to celebrate her first holiday without her two children.

On Thursday, November 25, the 37-year-old singer wrote on Instagram, “I’m beyond thankful for my beautiful babies.”

“It hurts my heart not to be with them today, and I have a feeling there will always be an ache in the heart whether it’s the first holiday apart or the 30th.”

While her daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2, whom she shares with the former NFL player, 34, were away spending time with Caussin, the One Tree Hill alum shared a series of photos with her daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2, whom she shares with the former NFL player, 34.

“BUT,” Kramer continued, “how grateful and thankful I am that I am their mother.”

“Thinking of everyone else who is experiencing a ‘first’ holiday of loss, missing, or simply a difficult time.”

Let it all out, then let’s eat and drink our emotions.”

In a series of Instagram Stories on Thursday, the Holiday Fix Up actress, who filed for divorce from Caussin in April after five years of marriage, revealed more about spending the holidays away from her children.

“This is the first time I’m doing it without the kids.”

It was clear that this would be a difficult task.

“It’s not helping that it’s raining outside,” Kramer said in one clip.

“I’m going to finish this, go for a run, and count my blessings,” she says.

The Michigan native, who divorced in July, said that no matter what you’re going through, it’s “OK to feel the feels.”

“I believe it is acceptable to express emotions.

She went on to say that “holidays aren’t always easy for everyone.”

The “I Got the Boy” singer spoke exclusively to Us Weekly earlier this month about her upcoming holiday plans and how they would be different now that she is divorced.

On November 8, she stated, “It is not going to be easy.”

“It’s so emotional for me that I can’t even talk about it.”

It’s going to be difficult.”

Kramer stated that she will have the children on Christmas Eve this year, as she has custody of them for 240 days of the year while Caussin has custody for the remaining 125 days.

