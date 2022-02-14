After mocking her dramatic past in a 2022 Super Bowl commercial, Lindsay Lohan is the best sport.

Have you seen Lindsay Lohan’s Grade-A Super Bowl commercial? Check out how the actress poked fun at herself in her new Planet Fitness commercial.

Lindsay Lohan is back on our television screens, and she’s in charge, as expected.

During the 2022 Super Bowl, the 35-year-old actress captivated viewers for exactly 30 seconds when she appeared in a Planet Fitness commercial that poked fun at her former self.

In case you missed it, the commercial began with a voiceover (along with a chorus of other gym-goers) asking, “What’s gotten into Lindsay?” After remarking that “she’s never been sharp,” Lindsay is then seen hilariously beating Dennis Rodman at a game of Jeopardy!, getting a regular night’s sleep (cue a stream of tears from a bunch of paparazzi), and turning her “DUIs to DIYs.”

“Maybe it’s not what’s gotten into Lindsay—but what Lindsay has gotten into,” William Shatner remarked at the end, as she walked out of her workout haven with a literal purple glow.

We’ve got you covered if you missed the funny spot.

Take a look at the video below to see it for yourself.

But Lindsay’s commercial isn’t the only one causing a stir.

Check out the rest of the Super Bowl commercials that are still making us laugh:

