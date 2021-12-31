After mom Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian shared more glam photos on Christmas Eve, Khloe Kardashian was named best dressed.

After mom Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian shared more glam photos on Christmas Eve, Khloe Kardashian was dubbed “Best Dressed.”

Kourtney, 42, recently posed for a group photo with her nine-year-old daughter Penelope, her fiancé Travis Barker, 46, and his children Alabama, 16, Landon, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, as well as her daughter Penelope’s fiancé Travis Barker’s children Alabama, 16, Landon, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22.

Penelope wore a strapless Isaac Mizrahi gown and strutted around in tiny black heels, while her mother wore a stunning red gown.

Kris, 66, posed with Khloe, 37, and her boyfriend Corey Gamble in a tight black suit, oblivious to his wardrobe malfunction.

Redditors gushed over a photo of Khloe and her Kardashian siblings, including Kendall, 26, and Kim, 41, in a group shot.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a silver sequined figure-hugging gown that showed off her curvy figure.

For the Christmas Eve event, Khloe styled her blonde locks straight down.

She went with dark eyeshadow and lots of mascara.

In the comments section of Reddit, users expressed their support for the reality star.

“Love this take..also love the dress!” one KUWTK fan exclaimed.

“Khloe gets a lot of hate here for having bad taste,” another KUWTK fan explained, “so I just want to celebrate her being the best dressed on Christmas eve.”

“I always find Khloe is dressed really nicely,” a third KUWTK fan wrote.

She’s always dressed in a “normal” way.”

“That’s what I love about Khloe! People say her style is tacky, but I love it because it’s so much more realistic,” a fourth person said.

“Khloe looks stunning!” exclaimed a commentator.

Khloe Kardashian recently shared an Instagram Story of her three-year-old daughter True, who was lying in bed with her mother.

The two cuddled up to the adorable new kitten, who was dressed in a sparkly pink collar to match True’s pink room.

Gabbana, their previous furry friend, died when she was about six months pregnant.

“Emotionally, I wasn’t ready for another fur baby,” the E! star wrote.

But, as True has grown older, I decided to get a dog once we were settled into our new home.

“I’ve been missing my Goober for over three years and I’m finally ready to see him again.”

A dog, I’m sure, would be a wonderful addition to our family.”

“Miss True loves cats and wants a cat,” she concluded.

I’ve never had a cat in my life.

I’m not so sure…

