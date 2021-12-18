After more than a decade of cancellation, a beloved sitcom has been resurrected.

A Beloved Sitcom Has Been Resurrected More Than a Decade After It Was Cancelled

According to a report from Deadline, Starz has ordered a revival season of the cult comedy Party Down.

Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Lizzy Caplan, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally were among the incredible cast members of the show, which aired from 2009 to 2010.

Except for Caplan, all of them are expected to be part of the revival.

Party Down is a sitcom about a catering crew in Hollywood who are all aspiring actors.

They serve food at high-end parties attended by the very people they’re attempting to impress, and they’re constantly at odds with their job’s requirement for discretion.

Most of the main cast members have become more famous for other work in the years since the show first aired, but they have frequently discussed the possibility of a Party Down revival.

Starz has decided to give them a chance in the age of streaming.

In addition to the 20 episodes produced during the original run, the revival will include six brand new episodes of Party Down.

Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd, and Dan Etheridge, who created the series, will executive produce the new episode, and Scott will also serve as an EP. John Enbom will be the showrunner.

This revival was first announced by Starz in March, but now that all of the paperwork has been completed, it has been given the official green light.

Thomas stated at the time that the reunion they held in 2019 was the catalyst for the revival.

“We had so much fun that we wanted to figure out a way to get the team back together,” he explained.

“The cast is so busy these days that finding a window to do it might require trigonometry, but we’re determined to make it happen.”

“We’re excited to have the cast – many of whom are now hugely popular, award-winning stars – return to don their pink bowties and head back to the party after more than ten years,” said Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch.

