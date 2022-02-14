After more than two years of dating, Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker called it quits.

After more than two years of dating, Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker have called it quits.

No more than a couple.

Us Weekly can confirm that Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker have called it quits after dating for more than two years.

The 42-year-old Mandalorian actress and the 52-year-old New Jersey senator were first linked in December 2018 when they were photographed holding hands at a play in New York City.

Three months later, the Josie and the Pussycats actress confirmed her relationship with the politician.

In March 2019, she told TMZ, “He’s a wonderful human being.”

“Whenever we have the opportunity, we should spend some time together.

We’ve got a lot on our plates.”

Dawson was introduced to Booker at a summer fundraiser in 2018, and Booker ran into her later that year and asked to see her again.

In October 2019, the Yale Law School alum told The Washington Post, “I had trouble asking for her phone number.”

“I think I said something stupid like, ‘Uh, how would I contact you?’ and she mercifully said, ‘Oh, you want my phone number?’ and my insides were like, ‘Hell, yeah!'”

Throughout his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, the former mayor of Newark, New Jersey, was backed by the Luke Cage alum.

“You continue to inspire me every day,” Dawson tweeted after the Stanford University graduate’s campaign was suspended in January 2020.

“Throughout this journey, you and your extraordinary team have embodied the best in us, and I am confident that you will continue to do so.

I appreciate it.

You’re in my sights.

“I adore you.”

“I love you honey, so much,” Booker responded via Twitter.

Given Booker’s political commitments and Dawson’s filming schedule, the former Daredevil star previously revealed how the couple had to figure out how to make their romance work remotely.

In October 2019, the New York City native told Us that when they weren’t together, her then-boyfriend would send her “romantic” poems and songs every morning.

“He sends me all sorts of things.”

She explained, “It’s stuff like the oldies, stuff that he finds just on Spotify or whatever it is.”

“They’re usually romantic in nature.”

… It’s interesting because he always includes a poem with each one, and I’m not always sure why [he sent that song].

But it’s something on his mind, or something that’s happening, or a location.

