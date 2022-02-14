After more than two years of dating, Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker have called it quits.

After more than two years of dating, Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker have broken up.

A politically charged, star-studded romance appears to have come to an end.

Senator Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson have reportedly called it quits after dating for more than two years.

According to multiple reports, the New Jersey lawmaker and the Dopesick actress split up recently, but the two are still friends.

The couple announced their relationship in March 2019 and have been supporting each other since then, frequently attending red carpets together and even virtual late-night talk show interviews.

Dawson admitted in February 2020 that dating a politician was “scary” for her because she is a “wild person.”

“I could be asked to serve my country, which is terrifying to me because I’m a wild person,” she told Women’s Health, adding that she was still optimistic about their future and “what we can create together.”

“He’s just a good, really good guy through and through,” Dawson said in an interview with ET in April 2020 about Booker.

To have seen, witnessed, and loved him through such incredible, life-changing events in the last year…

It’s been incredible to watch his unwavering energy.

It has a significant impact.”

