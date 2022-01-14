After moving away from family and overcoming a drug addiction, Duck Dynasty’s Jep Robertson buys a (dollar)289K Texas home with his wife.

After moving away from family and overcoming a drug battle, Duck Dynasty’s Jep Robertson buys a (dollar)289K Texas home with his wife.

After moving away from his family and overcoming his drug addiction, DUCK Dynasty’s Jep Robertson and his wife Jessica spent (dollar)289,900 on a Texas home.

Jep, 43, and his wife Jessica, 41, moved their five children from Louisiana to Texas in 2017 to start their food truck, Jep’s Southern Roots.

The Sun can exclusively reveal that the couple purchased a new home for (dollar)289,900 in May 2021.

Three bedrooms and three bathrooms are included in the 1,850 square-foot house.

The residence is brand new and has an open floor plan with a contemporary design.

Throughout the house, there is hardwood flooring.

The kitchen features gas appliances, gray countertops, white cabinets, black hardware, subway tile backsplash, and an island in the smart home.

There is a walk-in closet and a large bathroom in the master bedroom.

The bathroom has a walk-in shower and a duel sink that matches the kitchen design.

Lily, Merritt, Priscilla, River, and Gus have plenty of room to play in the backyard.

In addition, there is a gas fire pit.

According to Realtor, the home is located in the heart of the city, close to many local bars, restaurants, attractions, and more.

In 2017, Jep and Jessica listed their lakeside home in West Monroe, Louisiana for (dollar)1.4 million.

The house was eventually taken off the market after a series of price drops and remains in Jep and Jessa’s name.

Phil and Kay of Duck Dynasty’s family have a son named Jep.

He has been open about his battle with addiction, including in his co-authored memoir The Good, the Bad, and the Grace of God: What Honesty and Pain Taught Us About Faith, Family, and Forgiveness.

Jep wrote that he tried “anything anyone gave [him],” including “a whipped cream can or a hit or LSD in some weed.”

Jep’s family eventually staged a life-saving intervention, which has helped him stay clean and sober to this day.

The couple adopted their son Jules “Gus” Robertson on the 2016 spinoff Jep and Jessica: Growing the Dynasty.

The show was only on for two seasons.

Duck Dynasty, the family’s reality show, ended in 2017 after 11 seasons.

Sadie, Jep’s niece, still lives in Louisiana with her husband Christian and their daughter Honey, born in May 2021.

On June 14, 2021, Sadie, 24, and Christian purchased a 1.32-acre plot of land for (dollar)20,000.

The house is in West Monroe, Louisiana, which is also home to her family’s famous mansion.

The property purchase is timely, as Sadie revealed over the weekend that her home has been…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.