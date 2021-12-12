After (Mr.) Big Shocker, Chris Noth stars in a Peloton commercial.

After the premiere of And Just Like That…, which featured a major development that devastated Carrie Bradshaw, Peloton released a new ad starring Chris Noth, with the help of Ryan Reynolds.

What a pleasant surprise!

Warning: this article contains spoilers.

On Sunday, Dec. 7, interactive fitness program Peloton debuted a new Christmas-themed commercial starring Chris Noth.

Mr. 12, three days after his fan-favorite character Mr. from Sex and the City died.

On the premiere of the new HBO Max sequel series And Just Like That…, Big, Carrie Bradshaw’s husband, met an untimely demise.

In the episode, he has a heart attack while riding the Peloton exercise bike.

“And just like that…he’s alive,” read the ad’s Instagram caption.

In the commercial, Noth sits on a coach in front of a Christmas tree and fireplace, behind a pair of Peloton bikes, and celebrates “new beginnings” with real-life Peloton instructor Jess King, who played Mr.

On And Just Like That…, Big’s virtual coach is…

“You look great,” she says, and he responds, “Oh, I feel great.”

“Do you want to go on another ride? Life is too short not to.”

The new ad, which was created by Ryan Reynolds’ creative marketing firm Maximum Effort, features Ryan Reynolds as the narrator.

In 2019, the actor’s company released an ad for his spirits company, Aviation Gin, that doubled as a Peloton parody and featured an actress from a previous viral fitness commercial.

Big had pre-existing heart problems, but his cardiologist gave him permission to ride his Peloton bike.

The company’s stock, however, plummeted shortly after the show’s debut.

A statement from Dr.

“I’m sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr.

Big has a heart attack and dies as a result of it.

Mr. and Mrs.

Big led an extravagant lifestyle, which included cocktails, cigars, and large steaks, and he was in grave danger after suffering a heart attack in Season 6.”

“These lifestyle choices, as well as possibly his family history, which is often a significant factor, were the likely causes of his death,” she continued.

