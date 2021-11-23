After multiple miscarriages, James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly are expecting a baby boy.

After multiple miscarriages, James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly finally have a baby boy.

James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, have welcomed their sixth child together.

Van Der Beek, 44, shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram showing him, his wife, and their other older children holding their new baby.

“Humbled and overjoyed to announce Jeremiah Van Der Beek’s safe and happy arrival,” the actor wrote alongside a slew of heartwarming photos.

“We kept this one quiet after experiencing late-term (hashtag)pregnancyloss twice in a row (both at 17(plus) weeks).”

“When I found out, to be honest, I was terrified,” he continued.

“However, we found a doctor in Texas who diagnosed the last two as being caused by an “incompetent cervix” (I asked what kind of misogynistic old dude invented that term, and he laughed, which made me like him even more.)

It’s now referred to as a (hashtag)WeakenedCervix).”

“After a simple surgical cerclage was placed and removed at full term, @vanderkimberly gave birth naturally on the ranch… and here we are,” the proud father added.

“The medical books say to only consider a cerclage as an option after three late-term losses,” Van Der Beek continued, cautioning others.

After one, our doctor suggests we think about it.

“Tell everyone.”

“Each child brings their own energy, their own manifestation of consciousness, their own lessons,” the actor said of his new baby, as well as those they lost during pregnancy.

We’re even more grateful for the ongoing master class we get to enjoy with this sweet, wise little one because the ones we lost each gifted us with different pieces of the puzzle.”

“(PS – Thank you to everyone in our community – both local and distant – who was aware of our journey and respected our desire for privacy.)

May that karma and respect come back to you 1000-fold)” he said.

“Life is lovely.”

Olivia, 11, Joshua, 9, Annabel, 7, Emilia, 5, and Gwendolyn, 3, are the couple’s other five children.

In May, the couple spoke with ET about overcoming their heartbreak after dealing with the emotional and physical pain of.

