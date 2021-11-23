After multiple miscarriages, James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly have a baby boy.

After multiple miscarriages, James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly have given birth to a baby boy.

James Van Der Beek announced the birth of his son Jeremiah in a new Instagram post.

“Life is lovely,” the actor exclaimed.

During this Thanksgiving week, the Van Der Beeks are especially grateful.

On Nov. 1st,

James Van Der Beek, 44, announced on Instagram that he and his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek, 39, have welcomed a baby boy named Jeremiah, who has already been given the nickname Remi.

“We kept this one quiet after experiencing late-term (hashtag)pregnancyloss twice in a row (both at 17(plus) weeks),” the Dawson’s Creek star told his fans.

“When I first found out, I was terrified.”

“We found a doctor here in Texas who diagnosed the last two as being caused by an: ‘incompetent cervix’ (I asked what kind of misogynistic old dude invented that term and he laughed—which made me like him even more.)” James continued.

It’s now referred to as a (hashtag)WeakenedCervix).”

A “simple” surgical cerclage was placed and removed at full term, according to James.

His wife was able to give birth naturally on their Texas ranch in the end.

“According to the medical literature, a cerclage should only be considered after three late-term losses.

Our doctor advises that we think about it after one.

He wrote, “Spread the word.”

“Each child brings their own energy, consciousness manifestation, and lessons.”

The ones we lost left us with various puzzle pieces, making us even more grateful for the ongoing master class we get to enjoy with this sweet, wise little one.”

Olivia, 11, Joshua, 9, Annabel, 7, Emilia, 5, and Gwendolyn, 3, are the couple’s older siblings.

James and Kimberly previously revealed that they have lost multiple pregnancies, including one in November 2019 and another in June 2020.

They later teamed up with the American Red Cross to raise awareness about the importance of blood donations.

Kimberly previously told People in May that “my life was on the line.”

“Blood transfusions and the generosity of strangers saved my life.”

I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for them.”

James had one final message for those who were able to keep the pregnancy a secret before the holiday season began.

“Thank you to everyone in our community—both local and extended—who was aware of our journey and respected our request for privacy,” he wrote.

“May your karma and respect be returned to you…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

After multiple miscarriages, James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly have a baby boy.

[wpcc-script async charset="utf-8"> wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

James Van Der Beek and Wife Kimberly Welcome Baby Boy After Multiple Pregnancy Losses