After my boiler burst halfway through the process, leaving me without water, I attempted to bleach my hair but ended up with an orange disaster.

After my boiler burst halfway through, leaving me without water, I attempted to bleach my hair but ended up with an orange disaster.

BLEACHING your hair at home comes with a slew of dangers.

Tori West, 29, had a disaster when nearly everything in her house broke down while she was bleaching her hair on Christmas Day, leaving her with carrot-colored hair.

“My boiler burst at 5am and now have no hot water in the house so couldnt finish bleaching my hair,” the founder of BRICKS magazine wrote on Tiktok, over a video of her wearing a large, pink hoodie that covered all of her hair.

“Thank you, Merry Christmas,” she said as she removed her hood, revealing her hair’s unusual color.

Tori explained on another Tiktok, where she has 13.1k followers, that: I woke up this morning and my boiler burst at 5 a.m., flooding my entire studio apartment that I rent from my landlord, who owns 450 buildings just in the area where I live.

“As a result of that (the flood), the electricity went out, and I now have no electricity and no hot water.”

“Water is actually prohibited in general.”

“Also, as you may have noticed, I was in the middle of bleaching my hair when this all happened, and I was about to do a second coat when it all went wrong, but I can’t.”

“And it’s only two or three days until Christmas, and I’m pretty sure I’m going to look like this,” she explained, defeated.

As people became invested in Tori’s story, sympathetic comments poured in.

“450 buildings owned by one person!!!!!!!! and I can’t even afford to rent one, let alone buy,” one tenant expressed her displeasure with her landlord.

“Some people really have no idea what it’s like hope it all sorts itself out love,” wrote another who wished her well.

Even if Tori didn’t like the bleach’s unintended consequences, this person seemed to enjoy her new look, writing: “Your hair looks sick!! I wouldn’t have known it was an accident until you said.”

It actually looks great on you.”

“Babes, we’re in this together,” said another.

Others found Tori’s situation to be “completely relatable here,” while others found Tori’s situation to be “totally relatable.”

