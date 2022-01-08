After my boss paid my £666 wage by dumping pennies on my driveway with a rude note, I filed a lawsuit.

After my boss paid my £666 wage by dumping pennies on my driveway alongside a rude note, I filed a lawsuit.

A MECHANIC has filed a lawsuit after receiving his final pay check in the form of tens of thousands of oil-covered pennies.

Andreas Flaten filed a lawsuit after his former boss dumped 91,500 coins on his drive, along with a derogatory note that read, “F*** you.”

Andreas, 26, walked out of his job at a car repair shop, which sparked the conflict.

Andreas, from Fayetteville, Georgia, received the bulk payment after contacting officials about the lateness of his final salary, which he claims was less than what he was owed.

He estimated that the pennies weighed around 500 pounds (227 kilograms) and cost $915 US dollars (approximately £666).

After photos of the parting shot were shared on social media, his story went viral.

However, OK Walker Autoworks and its owner, Miles Walker, have now been charged by the United States Department of Labor.

He “violated retaliation prohibition and overtime laws,” according to them.

Following his resignation last year, he is suing for (dollar)36,971 (over £27,000) in restitution and other damages.

Mr Walker is also accused of making defamatory statements about the worker on the company’s website, according to the Wage and Hour Division of the Department of Labor.

The owner is also accused of breaking the Fair Labor Standards Act in the lawsuit.

According to a press release, Andreas spent nearly seven hours removing the piled-up pennies from his driveway.

“By law, worker engagement with the US Department of Labor is protected activity,” said Steven Salazar, a district director for the Wage and Hour Division.

Workers have the right to be informed about their workplace rights and to receive their wages without fear of harassment or intimidation.”

Andreas’ girlfriend Olivia Oxley posted about the driveway discovery, which brought the story to light.

He’s “kind of irritated” about the situation, she said, so he’s had to clean the pennies one by one before cashing them in.

He worked for the money the first time, and now he has to work for it again, which strikes me as completely backwards.

“That was his salary, but he was also paid a commission at the end of every month… so he’s definitely still owed money,” she continued.

Last March, however, the shop’s owner said he didn’t remember dropping the pennies off at his former employee’s house.

