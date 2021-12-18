After my ‘daughter’ broke her phone, she messaged me asking for assistance; now I’m warning other parents about the scam.

It’s not called the Bank of Mum and Dad for nothing, and as parents, we’re used to our children asking for extra pocket money all the time.

When Lesley Nuttall’s daughter messaged her for assistance with a bill, she knew something wasn’t quite right.

The pupil support worker told Edinburgh Live that she was suspicious right away because her daughter doesn’t usually communicate with her via WhatsApp.

“I kinda knew it wasn’t either of my kids right away because that’s not how they talk to me,” she explained.

We almost never use WhatsApp and instead use messenger.”

“Hi mum – can you save my new number because my old phone is broken? You can call and text me on this one?” the message read.

The scammer posing as Lesley’s daughter asked for help paying a bill that had caught her off guard, claiming they had “a lot of stress in their heads at the moment.”

They claimed they wouldn’t be able to pay the urgent £1200 bill because her online banking would take at least 48 hours to register her new phone number.

Lesley immediately called her daughter, who confirmed she had not sent the WhatsApp messages.

Lesley decided to have some fun with the scammer instead of ignoring the messages.

“I can give you the 33p and the rest if you tell me your middle name,” the mother replied.

“I became enraged and decided to confront them,” she explained.

“I could have called them all kinds of names, but what’s the point? They’d just move on to the next victim, nasty people taking advantage of innocent people.”

The mother has since reported the incident to the authorities, and she hopes that by sharing her story, others will be spared from falling victim to similar scams.

