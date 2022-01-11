After my little sister was expelled, my mother is selling her bedroom furniture.

After my younger sister was expelled, my mother is selling her bedroom furniture.

A WOMAN has been slammed after revealing that her family is selling her sister’s furniture due to her expulsion.

The little girl’s chest of drawers was advertised on Facebook Marketplace, and the sister explained why they were selling it.

“Since my sister was expelled from school, I’m selling her dresser,” she wrote.

“I’d rather it went to someone who is more disciplined and educated.”

She goes on to say that the dresser is in good shape and only requires a fresh coat of paint to bring it up to date.

The advertisement was later shared on Reddit, where users were outraged by the unusual punishment.

“This is just petty sibling rivalry,” one person commented on the post.

Another person commented, “The fact that parents would do this.”

Others, on the other hand, revealed that they, too, had been subjected to similar punishments when they were younger.

“Unfortunately, I can relate,” one wrote.

My parents took everything out of my room except my clothes because I failed grade 10 math.”

“Yeah, my mother did that as well,” said a third.

In other parenting news, a mother said she chose the perfect baby name, but trolls claim her son will be bullied for the rest of his life.

And I’m a mother of FIVE children under the age of five, and people always want to know about my bedtime routine…(get ready to be exhausted).

Meanwhile, a mother of three claims that her three children share the same birthday.